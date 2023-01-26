trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy: ‘We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security’

by Julia Shapero - 01/26/23 11:01 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/26/23 11:01 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds his weekly on-camera press conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that House Republicans will not target Medicare or Social Security in their negotiations over the debt ceiling.

“We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security,” he told Donald Trump Jr. in an interview in the Speaker’s office for Trump’s “Triggered” podcast.

The remark comes as some House Republicans have been eyeing entitlement programs as a potential target for trimming down federal spending, after vowing to tie an increase in the debt limit to spending cuts. 

Since the U.S. hit its debt ceiling last Thursday, Congress now faces a looming deadline to raise the debt limit and prevent the government from defaulting on its debt. The Treasury Department began employing “extraordinary measures” to prevent such a default, which is expected to give Congress until early June to address the issue.

However, President Biden and congressional Democrats have so far refused to negotiate on the debt ceiling, instead calling for a clean increase and teeing up a potential showdown with Republicans.

As divisions have emerged within the GOP over whether to target entitlement programs, former President Trump warned Republicans last week to look elsewhere for their spending cuts.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to help pay for Joe Biden’s reckless spending spree,” Trump said in a video statement posted to Truth Social.

“While we absolutely need to stop Biden’s out of control spending, the pain should be borne by Washington bureaucrats, not by hard-working American families and American seniors,” he added. “The seniors are being absolutely destroyed in the last two years.”

Tags debt ceiling Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. federal entitlement programs House Republicans Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy medicare President Biden social security

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  3. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  4. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  5. US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  8. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  9. What the Constitution says about honoring the federal debt must be taken ...
  10. Musk huddles with McCarthy, speaks briefly with Jeffries in quick Capitol visit
  11. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  12. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  13. 3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
  14. Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from ...
  15. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  16. McCarthy: ‘We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security’
  17. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  18. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video