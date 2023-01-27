Court releases body camera footage and 911 call from Paul Pelosi attack

Police body camera footage and a 911 call from the brutal October 2022 attack on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home was made public on Friday.

The San Francisco Superior Court released the video and call alongside other evidence after a coalition of news organizations argued they should be made public. Prosecutors had declined to release the video to the media out of concern it could be manipulated to spread false information, NBC reported, while lawyers for accused Pelosi attacker David DePape argued the release could “irreparably damage” his right to a fair trial, CNN reported.

False information and conspiracy theories, some of which were boosted by tech billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, quickly spread in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Friday’s released evidence further debunks those theories.

Nancy Pelosi declined to comment on the video soon after its release on Friday.

“I’m not going to say anything right now; I may shortly,” Pelosi told reporters.

Police say DePape, then 42, broke through the back door of the Pelosi home, later telling authorities that he was hoping to target Speaker Pelosi and break her kneecaps. She was not home at the time, but he found her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi, who awoke to the intruder. While talking to DePape, Pelosi went into a bathroom, where he was able to grab a phone to make a 911 call.

The 911 call in the wee hours of Oct. 28 starts with Pelosi being heard saying that he guesses he just called by mistake.

“There’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back,” Pelosi tells the operator when she asks if everything is OK.

Asked if he needed police, fire, or medical assistance, Pelosi responded that he did not think so. He then asks if the Capitol Police are around.

DePape’s muffled voice can be heard in the background.

“I’ve got a problem, but he thinks everything’s good,” Pelosi says on the call. “The gentleman just came into the house, and he wants to wait here for my wife to come home.”

Asked if he knows who the man is, Pelosi says he does not.

“He’s telling me to put the phone down and do what he says,” Pelosi says.

The operator asks the man’s name, and DePape says his name is David.

“I’m a friend of theirs,” DePape said. Pelosi says he does not know who the man is.

The graphic video depicts two police officers knocking on Pelosi’s door a short time later.

The door opens to the DePape and Pelosi both grasping a hammer.

“Hi, how are you doing?” an officer says. “What’s going on, man?”

“Everything’s good,” DePape responds.

During the exchange, DePape grabs the hammer with both hands while Pelosi has just one hand on the hammer, holding a glass in the other.

“Drop the hammer,” an officer says.

“Ah, nope,” DePape says.

“Hey! Hey, hey, hey,” Pelosi says as a struggle for the hammer ensues.

“What is going on right now?” an officer says.

In a matter of seconds, DePape wriggles the hammer free from Pelosi’s grasp, and takes a large swing at Pelosi inside of the house, just out of view of the camera.

“Oh, shit,” an officer says as the two officers rush in to peel DePape off Pelosi.

Pelosi is seen laying face down on the ground, and a pool of blood can be seen around his head. The officers restrain DePape.

Just over 30 seconds elapsed from the first knock on the door to DePape taking a swing at Pelosi.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture as well as several injuries to his arm and hand.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including attempted murder.

Mychael Schnell contributed. Updated at 1:47 p.m.