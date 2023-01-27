trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee

by Emily Brooks - 01/27/23 6:30 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 01/27/23 6:30 PM ET

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan.

I think that we should not engage in this tit for tat,” Buck told NBC on Friday. “I am opposed to … the removal of Congresswoman Omar from committees.”

Buck’s opposition could spell trouble for McCarthy, who has long promised to remove Omar from that committee, as well as block Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy formally blocked Schiff and Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee earlier this week, but it will take a full vote of the House to approve assignments for the Foreign Affairs panel.

“I have a little bit less certainty about Congressman Schiff and Swalwell on Intelligence, because it’s a little bit different than a regular committee, but I’m gonna think through that and make a decision,” Buck said.

Republicans say that Omar’s previous comments have crossed the line into antisemitism and should disqualify her from sitting on the committee. But it is also seen as payback for Democrats removing GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) from committees in 2021, as well as blocking two of McCarthy’s picks for the select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

In a slim House majority, McCarthy will only able to spare a handful of votes in order to keep her off the panel, and the vocal opposition suggests he could have trouble getting there.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) also said this week that she opposes removing Omar.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” Spartz said in a statement. “As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again.”

And Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is undecided on removing Omar, but expressed disapproval of the idea.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite just because Republicans are in the majority now,” Mace told reporters Wednesday morning.

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) also said this week that he is undecided on removing Omar, while Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) has not revealed how he plans to vote and noted that there is no official resolution on Omar’s removal yet.

Further complicating the math, though, are some Democrats who have yet to say if they will support or oppose Omar’s removal.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), and Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) have declined to comment on the matter or not made up their minds, Jewish Insider reported. Gottheimer is waiting for resolution text before commenting, and Moskowitz said he will decide the issue when it comes up on the floor.

As some House Republicans express hesitance about punishing Omar, the Republican National Committee moved ahead on a separate rebuke on Friday. A resolution passed at the RNC’s winter meeting that condemned antisemitism specifically listed multiple figures, including rapper Ye, white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Omar.

Mychael Schnell contributed.

Tags Jared Moskowitz Ken Buck Kevin McCarthy Nancy Mace

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  4. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  5. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  6. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  7. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  8. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  9. McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
  10. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  11. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  12. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  13. Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at ...
  14. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  15. Memphis braces for Tyre Nichols video, which is expected to be released Friday ...
  16. Court releases body camera footage and 911 call from Paul Pelosi attack
  17. Trump calls for principals to be elected by students’ parents
  18. 29-year-old NJ woman arrested after trying to enroll in high school
Load more

Video

See all Video