trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy fends off questions about weakened Speakership

by Stephen Neukam - 01/29/23 2:32 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/29/23 2:32 PM ET
Kevin McCarthy
AP/Jose Luis Magana
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday denied the idea that his leadership has been weakened by the concessions he made to House Republicans in order to become Speaker, instead saying his position has been “strengthened.”

“Maybe people didn’t like what they saw, that we didn’t win on the very first vote, but that was democracy,” McCarthy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “And what you found at the end of the day, we’re actually stronger.”

It took a historic 15 rounds of voting for McCarthy to clinch the gavel, after wearing down his Republican opposition and offering concessions to take on a leadership role he has long sought. One of the concessions was to lower the threshold for how many members of Congress can call for a motion to vacate the chair to just one lawmaker, which many saw as making McCarthy too vulnerable.

“That one vote to vacate. That’s not new. That’s been around for 100 years,” McCarthy said. “The only person who took it away when they got a small majority was [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.]. So Nancy felt she did not have the power to stay in office if that was there. I’m very comfortable in where we are. So I don’t have any fear in that.”

When Pelosi was elected Speaker in 2019, the rule for the motion to vacate was not taken away but was raised to a threshold of a majority of either party.

Tags house Kevin McCarthy McCarthy Nancy Pelosi republicans Speaker

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  2. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  3. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  4. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  5. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  6. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  7. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  8. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  9. Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
  10. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  11. Alleged Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling ...
  12. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  13. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  14. With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?
  15. House Republicans’ coming Wile-E-Coyote moment
  16. Does it matter if Trump believes he won the 2020 election?
  17. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  18. Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
Load more

Video

See all Video