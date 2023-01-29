trending:

House

Democrat says booting Schiff, Swalwell from Intel committee ‘hurts our national security

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/29/23 5:16 PM ET
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) asks questions during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing of the largest U.S. banks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) removal of Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) and Adam Schiff (Calif.) from the committee will hurt the county.

Himes told “MSNBC Reports” host Alex Witt that he understands why Republicans are so angry with Schiff, who led the first impeachment of then-President Trump.

“That made them angry. And to appease his right wing, Kevin McCarthy sort of had to throw Adam Schiff on the fire along with Eric Swalwell,” Himes told “MSNBC Reports,” host Alex Witt, referring to the speaker’s decision to block both reps from the Intel committee.

“That hurts our national security. Between the two of them, they’ve got 20 years of intelligence oversight and that evidently is gone now,” Himes added. “And that’s a, that makes us a less safe country.”

McCarthy formally rejected both Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.), writing that both lawmaker’s previous actions made them unfit to have jurisdiction over and access to sensitive national security issues. 

“In order to maintain a standard worthy of this committee’s responsibilities, I am hereby rejecting the appointments of Representative Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell to serve on the Intelligence Committee,” McCarthy wrote in his letter. 

McCarthy is also seeking to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. However, unlike Intel which is a select committee, McCarthy will need majority support in the House to oust Omar, and its unclear he has the votes.

All three Democrats targeted by McCarthy appeared on Sunday shows to defend themselves.

“This is some Bakersfield BS,” Swalwell said on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“It’s Kevin McCarthy weaponizing his ability to commit this political abuse because he perceives me, just like Mr. Schiff and Ms. Omar, as an effective political opponent.”

