trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Tyre Nichols’s parents accept invitation to attend State of the Union

by Stephen Neukam - 01/30/23 10:40 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/30/23 10:40 AM ET
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, speaks at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, seen comforting Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells, in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, have accepted an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union address next month.

Police footage released Friday showed a group of officers pepper-spraying, using a stun gun on, punching and kicking Nichols, while others at the scene did nothing to stop them.

His death has renewed calls for policing reform legislation ahead of Biden’s Feb. 7 State of the Union address.

The family accepted the invitation of Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to attend the speech, an official for the caucus confirmed on Twitter.

Biden also spoke by phone with Nichols’s parents last week.

A number of lawmakers have floated the idea that Congress needs to rekindle its push to pass a policing reform package after a similar effort failed following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota by a police officer in 2020. 

The State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president to set the agenda for the next legislative session, outlining the White House’s priorities and allowing a president to call on Congress to take action on issues. Some lawmakers hope that the presence of Nichols’s parents at the address will keep the issue of policing reform top of mind.

“Earlier today, I spoke to the family of Tyre Nichols on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us in this moment, to honor the legacy of their son, and to extend an invitation to them to be our guest at the State of the Union on February 7 so that we can make sure that this issue of police culture, culture of policing, which, unfortunately in this country has now contributed to countless deaths,” Horsford said in an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday.

Tags Biden police brutality State of the Union Steven Horsford Tyre Nichols

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  4. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  5. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  6. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  7. Five ways January transformed the political landscape
  8. Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
  9. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  10. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  11. Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title 
  12. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  13. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  14. McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
  15. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  16. Fly Eagles Fly in NY? Governor weighs in on Empire State Building sporting ...
  17. Biden gets to know new partner in House in Hakeem Jeffries
  18. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
Load more

Video

See all Video