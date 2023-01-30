trending:

House

Rep. Greg Steube invites ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped him after fall as State of the Union guest

by Lauren Sforza - 01/30/23 10:25 PM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced Monday that the “Good Samaritan” who called 911 after he fell from his roof earlier this month will be attending the State of the Union while the lawmaker continues to recover at home.

“While I will still be in Sarasota recovering from my injuries, it is my privilege to share that Mr. Darrell Woodie will be attending next week’s State of the Union as my official guest!” he announced on Twitter.

“Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan!” Steube added.

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7.

Steube sustained multiple injuries after falling about 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota, Fla., on Jan. 18. He spent the night in the ICU after being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Steube’s office thanked the individual for calling 911.

“We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation,” it said.

Steube returned home on Jan. 21. His injuries include a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck.

