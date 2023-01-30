trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Hoyer to head new leadership arm for House Democrats

by Mychael Schnell - 01/30/23 11:22 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 01/30/23 11:22 PM ET
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) heads to the House Chamber for votes regarding the Continuing Resolution to fund the federal government on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) was selected to head a new leadership arm for House Democrats on Monday, giving the congressman an elevated position in the caucus after he stepped down from his top post at the end of the last Congress.

Hoyer — who previously served as majority leader — will chair the Regional Leadership Council, a new group that Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) unveiled on Monday. Twelve members — not including Hoyer — will sit on the panel, each of whom hail from a different region in the Democratic Caucus.

The purpose of the group, according to Jeffires, will be to help implement legislation the Biden White House — and House Democratic Caucus — enacted in the previous two years, including the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the bipartisan gun safety bill, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Regional Leadership Council will guide our partnership with the Biden administration as we implement historic legislation signed into law during the previous Congress,” Jeffries wrote in a statement.

“The Regional Leadership Council will focus like a laser beam on executing President Biden’s vision of investing in America,” he added.

The other members of the council include Democratic Reps. Tony Cárdenas (Calif.), Jared Huffman (Calif.), Angie Craig (Minn.), Robin Kelly (Ill.), Derek Kilmer (Wash.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Troy Carter (La.), Darren Soto (Fla.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.), Grace Meng (N.Y.) and Lori Trahan (Mass.).

Jeffries’ selection of Hoyer for the role comes roughly two months after the Maryland Democrat announced that he would not seek a leadership position in the 118th Congress, putting an end to his decades-long tenure at the top echelons of the caucus.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also stepped back from leadership.

Hoyer on Monday said the new council will “build off” the progress made in the previous two years.

“It will foster greater cooperation between the Biden-Harris Administration and House Democrats as we convey our crucial agenda, implement this landmark legislation and show the public how Democrats continue to deliver results For the People,” he added.

Tags

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  3. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  4. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  5. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  6. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  7. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  8. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  10. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  11. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  12. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  13. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  14. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  15. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  16. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  17. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  18. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video