trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy calls Biden memo on spending cuts, avoiding default ‘political games’

by Alex Gangitano - 01/31/23 11:47 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/31/23 11:47 AM ET
AP Photo

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called a White House memo outlining President Biden’s plan for their meeting on Wednesday “political games.”

The memo, released on Tuesday, said Biden will ask McCarthy if he will commit to avoiding a default and if he will release a budget proposal outlining House GOP spending plans.

“Mr. President: I received your staff’s memo. I’m not interested in political games. I’m coming to negotiate for the American people,” McCarthy said in a tweet.

The memo was written by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and detailed how the president and his team plan to press the Speaker on two key points as they seek a commitment to raise the debt ceiling without tying it to spending cuts.

The first point was whether McCarthy will “commit to the bedrock principle that the United States will never default on its financial obligations,” citing comments from Democratic leaders and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has said the government will not default.

The second point was when McCarthy and House Republicans will release their budget, noting that the White House budget proposal will be released on March 9.

Biden and McCarthy’s meeting on Wednesday will be their first one-on-one meeting since McCarthy became Speaker.

The president and his team have insisted the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions, pointing to past precedent. Some Republicans, however, have signaled they plan to use the upcoming negotiations as leverage to try to secure cuts to government spending they consider wasteful.

Tags Biden Brian Deese debt ceiling Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Shalanda Young spending cuts

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  2. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  3. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  4. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  5. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  6. DeSantis responds to Trump attacks by pointing to his reelection
  7. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  10. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  11. McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions 
  12. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  14. Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’
  15. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  16. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  17. Biden to announce $292M in funding for Hudson Tunnel Project between NY, NJ
  18. Tim Scott traveling to Iowa amid 2024 speculation
Load more

Video

See all Video