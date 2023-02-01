McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs her ouster

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the House will vote on a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, one day after a second Republican holdout — Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) — revealed that he would back the congresswoman’s ouster.

McCarthy’s announcement of a Thursday vote came shortly after the House approved, by unanimous consent, Democratic assignments for the Foreign Affairs Committee — officially installing Omar on the panel and setting up a floor battle with McCarthy and House GOP leadership. Republicans have sought to remove her from the panel as punishment for comments she made in the past that were labeled antisemitic.

“Oh, so now we can vote her off,” McCarthy told reporters after learning that the House approved the assignments. Thursday’s schedule released by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) confirmed that the vote will take place.

“We’ll have enough votes even though there’s some members who are out, unfortunately, because of family,” McCarthy added.

The Speaker also made his announcement after Buck, who staked his opposition to the resolution last week, revealed that he would support the resolution when it comes to the floor. He told reporters that he flipped to the “yes” column after a Wednesday morning phone call with McCarthy, who suggested he was willing to reform the process for kicking members off committees.

Buck is the second Republican to flip from an opponent of the resolution to a supporter in the past two days, joining Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who announced on Tuesday that she would vote for the measure days after initially issuing a blistering statement against it. Spartz said her stance pivoted after McCarthy agreed to “add due process language” to the resolution.

The measure says “any Member reserves the right to bring a case before the Committee on Ethics as grounds for an appeal to the Speaker of the House for reconsideration of any committee removal decision.” Democrats, however, have said the terms do not formally create such a process because the language is under the “whereas” section and not the “resolved” section.

McCarthy on Wednesday offered details about his conversations with both Buck and Spartz.

“What I told him, and I had this conversation with Victoria too, we want due process. That we would work on process. I don’t know exactly what it’s like. … Just don’t want to pull something out of thin, out of my head. I actually want to work with the Democrats on it too because I think it’s healthy for the institution,” he said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), however, remains opposed to the resolution. The congresswoman has said she does not support “cancel culture” or silencing opinions she does not agree with.

If Democrats are united in opposing the resolution, Republicans can afford to lose only four votes and still clear the measure. McCarthy on Wednesday would not say that Republicans will be united in support of the measure.

“I”m not gonna say 100 percent, but it could be,” he said when asked if all Republicans will vote to boot Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel.

House Republicans advanced the Omar resolution in a party-line 218-209 vote on Wednesday, sending the measure to the floor for debate and a final vote.

Thursday’s vote will mark the culmination of a two-plus-year effort by McCarthy, who vowed in 2021 to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel should Republicans take control of the House. He doubled down on that pledge after winning the Speaker’s gavel last month.

Omar, a Somali refugee, has made comments critical of the Israeli government and its supporters in the past, some of which have been accused of being antisemitic. She has especially spoken out on matters involving Palestinian rights.

Some Democrats, however, see the effort to oust Omar as political revenge for when the Democratic-controlled House voted in 2021 to strip Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) of their committee assignments after they promoted violence against Democrats online.

McCarthy also vowed to block Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee, a pledge he followed through with last week. As Speaker, McCarthy had the unilateral ability to block the appointments of Schiff and Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee.

But to kick Omar off of the Foreign Affairs panel, a majority of the House must agree.