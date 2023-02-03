trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Rep. James Comer blasts Biden on Chinese balloon, speculates if it could be ‘bioweapons’

by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 2:37 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 2:37 PM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) speaks during a newsmaker event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023. Comer, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, discussed upcoming work for the committee including investigating the federal pandemic response, classified documents and Hunter Biden.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, blasted President Biden for a high-altitude balloon from China that is traveling over the continental United States not being shot down before it reached U.S. territory, speculating that it could have “bioweapons.” 

Comer told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner in an interview on Friday that he is concerned that the federal government “obviously” does not know what is in the balloon. 

“Is it bioweapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan?” Comer said, referring to the Chinese city where the COVID-19 virus was first discovered. “We don’t know anything about that balloon.” 

He said China is “clearly playing games” with the U.S., and the balloon should not have been allowed to cross into the airspace of the continental U.S. 

The Chinese government has confirmed that they own a balloon that has been traveling over the western part of the country. 

U.S. officials have said they believe the balloon is conducting surveillance, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is a civilian airship meant primarily for meteorological research that was blown off course by wind. 

The balloon was first seen over Montana on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have not shot it down over safety concerns. 

The Chinese foreign ministry has said it was looking into the situation and did not intend to violate the territory or airspace of any country. 

Comer said the situation is “another sign of weakness” on the international stage from the Biden administration, arguing that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 already hurt the reputation of the country’s military strength. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a scheduled trip to China following what a State Department official said was a “clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law.”

Tags Antony Blinken Biden Biden administration China China balloon Chinese Foreign Ministry House Oversight Committee James Comer James Comer Joe Biden State Department surveillance balloon U.S.-China relations United States weather balloon

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  2. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  5. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  6. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  8. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  9. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  10. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  11. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  12. Ohio education officials investigating pro-Nazi homeschooling network
  13. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  14. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  15. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  16. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  17. Rep. James Comer blasts Biden on Chinese balloon, speculates if it could be ...
  18. Pompeo says there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 6
Load more

Video

See all Video