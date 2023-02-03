trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 4:30 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 4:30 PM ET
AP Photo Rebecca Blackwell/ J. Scott Applewhite

Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman, who has become one of his most important supporters within the Republican conference.

“I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told reporters when asked if he agreed with Greene’s take on Babbitt’s death.

Trump fired back in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the officer “was not just ‘doing his job’ when he shot and killed Great Patriot Ashli Babbitt at point blank range.”

“He was not a hero but a COWARD, who wanted to show how tough he was,” Trump added. “ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!”

Babbitt was attempting to climb through a shattered window into the Speaker’s gallery just off the House floor on Jan. 6, 2021, when she was fatally shot by Lt. Michael Byrd. Lawmakers were still being evacuated from the House chamber at the time.

Byrd was formally exonerated in August 2021, after an internal investigation found his “conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life.”

The Capitol Police noted that Byrd’s actions “potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away.”

McCarthy has sought to walk a fine line when it comes to the events of Jan. 6, distancing himself from the actions of the rioters while maintaining the favor of Trump and his base.

Tags Ashli Babbitt Ashli Babbitt Capitol Police Donald Trump Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Michael Byrd Michael Byrd

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  4. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  5. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  6. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  9. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  12. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  13. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  14. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  15. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  17. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  18. Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
Load more

Video

See all Video