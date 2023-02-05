trending:

NJ Democrat says it’s ‘unacceptable’ to not raise debt ceiling

by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 11:13 AM ET
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-N.J.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.
Greg Nash
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) on Sunday called it “unacceptable” for the United States to get to a point where it is unable to pay its bills if the debt ceiling is not raised.

“The worst thing that could happen is we get to a point this summer where, suddenly, we can’t raise the debt ceiling and the full faith and credit of the United States is at risk and we don’t pay our debts,” Gottheimer told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That’s unacceptable. You can’t not pay your bills.”

Gottheimer said he hopes the White House and congressional leadership will be able to work out a deal on the debt ceiling, but added that he and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who both head the Problem Solvers Caucus, are working to come up with a backup plan.

President Biden met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday to discuss the matter after Republicans suggested that the ceiling could be raised but only if it comes with promises on certain spending cuts. McCarthy signaled that he was optimistic on debt ceiling talks after leaving the meeting on Wednesday but lawmakers still have a long way to go before an agreement is reached.

Gottheimer said that the U.S. needs to take action on then debt ceiling because “people’s 401(k)s and the full faith and credit of the United States and our standing of the world at risk is unacceptable.”

“I think it’s irresponsible not to have the conversation, just like it’s irresponsible to default on our responsibilities as a country and put the full faith and credit of the United States at risk, which is exactly why Brian [Fitzpatrick] and I and the Problem Solvers Caucus are working on this,” he said.

