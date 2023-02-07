trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare

by Julia Mueller - 02/07/23 11:15 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/07/23 11:15 PM ET
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Ind-Ariz., center, speaks with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., right, and others, before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that Rep. Ruben Gallego is accusing Sen. Krysten Sinema of not applauding President Biden’s Medicare comments. A spokesperson for the senator has said she did applaud.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) of not applauding President Biden during the State of the Union address when he called for negotiating decreased Medicare drug prices for seniors.

“Arizonans elected Senator Sinema to lower prescription drug costs and ensure access to healthcare for all. She abandoned us the second she got to the Senate to do Big Pharma’s bidding and now she’s rubbing it in our faces,” Gallego said in a release moments after Biden stepped down from the podium on Tuesday. 

“Not clapping for our seniors getting the Social Security payments they need? Or the affordable healthcare that could save their lives? Sinema’s silence speaks louder than words,” Gallego said.

A spokesperson for Sinema told The Hill that the senator did, in fact, applaud when Biden commented on capping the cost of insulin.

An outspoken Sinema critic, Gallego has entered the race for her Senate seat, which is up for grabs in 2024.

Sinema surprised Democrats just after the midterms last year to announce she was leaving the party to register as an Independent, a move Gallego criticized as “putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans.” 

Gallego was considered a possible Sinema challenger even before her party switch, after Democrats grew frustrated with the centrist senator for acting as a roadblock to some of the party’s legislative priorities during the last session.

Sinema made a splash at the SOTU, showing up to the joint session of Congress in a bright yellow dress with oversized sleeves, a stark contrast against the more reserved wardrobe choices of many others in the room.

Updated: 12:11 a.m.

Tags Arizona Biden Big Pharma drug costs kyrsten sinema medicare Ruben Gallego Ruben Gallego SOTU U.S. House Of Representatives U.S. Senate

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  3. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  4. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  5. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  6. Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
  7. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  8. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  9. Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response
  10. State of the Union recap: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  11. State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
  12. Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare
  13. Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling ...
  14. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  15. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  16. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  17. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  18. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
Load more

Video

See all Video