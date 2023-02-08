trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Comer says it was ‘questionable’ for Santos to attend State of the Union

by Julia Shapero - 02/08/23 8:32 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/08/23 8:32 AM ET

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said it was a “questionable” decision for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday night but added that he was particularly taken aback by the disgraced first-term lawmaker’s decision to sit on the aisle.  

“Certainly, the fact that he showed up to the State of the Union was questionable, but sitting on the aisle to where he could get attention?” Comer said to NBC News after the speech, adding, “The fact that he was wanting to be in the center of the limelight, it just makes no sense.”

Santos positioned himself along the aisle where President Biden, Supreme Court justices and other dignitaries entered the chamber.

His spot along the aisle resulted in an apparently heated exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before the speech, as the senator walked toward his own seat.

“I don’t know the exact words I said,” Romney told reporters of the encounter after the address. “He shouldn’t have been there. Look, he’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there.”

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment,” Romney said.

Comer added on Tuesday night that he thinks that Santos “crossed the line obviously” with his various falsehoods about his background.

“Right now, he’s under an ethics investigation, he’s under a campaign finance violation investigation, so obviously he deserves due process,” Comer told NBC News. “But you know, he’s crossed the line obviously and he certainly doesn’t speak for the Republican Party and we’re very disappointed in Santos.”

Tags Biden George Santos George Santos James Comer James Comer Mitt Romney Mitt Romney President Biden State of the Union

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  7. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  8. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  9. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  10. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  11. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  12. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  13. Comer says it was ‘questionable’ for Santos to attend State of the Union
  14. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  15. Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
  16. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  17. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  18. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
Load more

Video

See all Video