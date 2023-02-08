Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) suggested that Republicans who heckled President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening are unfit to serve in Congress.

“President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries tweeted following the speech.

“And his dignity presented a stark contrast with the right-wing extremists who are unfit to serve,” he added.

Despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying in advance of the speech that Republicans would act in line with the congressional “code of ethics,” several GOP members yelled at Biden during different parts of the speech.

One notable outburst came when Biden said some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare in five years, requiring Congress to pass the legislation that established those programs again if it wants them to continue.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stood up and shouted “liar” at Biden, while many others yelled “no.” McCarthy shook his head as this happened. McCarthy was also seen shushing congressional Republicans on multiple occasions.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) last year called for sunsetting all federal legislation after five years as part of his “Rescue America” agenda, saying that Congress can pass a law again if it is worth keeping.

McCarthy has said cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table” as part of negotiations over raising the debt ceiling.

Biden responded to the heckles Tuesday evening by calling on Congress to protect the two social programs, saying, “So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?”

Other interruptions to Biden’s speech happened when he mentioned immigration and fentanyl.

“It’s your fault!” Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) yelled to Biden when he mentioned the opioid crisis.