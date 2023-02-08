trending:

House

Clyburn says Biden State of the Union was beginning of reelection bid

by Jared Gans - 02/08/23 9:24 AM ET
biden south carolina
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
FILE – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary, as Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., watches.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he believes President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was the start of his 2024 reelection bid. 

Clyburn, the House assistant Democratic leader and former House Democratic whip, said in an interview on “CNN This Morning” that he thought the speech was the “best effort” he has seen from Biden in a “long, long time.” 

“Let’s finish the job,” Clyburn said, referencing a line in Biden’s speech. “I thought that was a great refrain, and I do believe he’s led a tremendous foundation for doing that, and I think the American people are going to respond very positively.” 

A CNN poll taken after the speech found 72 percent of viewers had an at least somewhat positive reaction to Biden’s address 

Clyburn said the way someone responds to hecklers while speaking demonstrates “what kind of person you are.” 

“And I saw in him last night the kind of maturity that the American people would like to see in a president,” he said. 

Biden received a vocal response from multiple Republicans during parts of his speech, including when he discussed Social Security and Medicare, immigration and opioids. He responded at times with a smile and engaged in some dialogue with them in the part about Social Security and Medicare. 

“He took on the hecklers, let them have their say, gave them a nice little smile and responded in a very positive way,” Clyburn said. 

Biden is expected to announce his 2024 presidential run soon now that he has given the State of the Union address and the third year of his term has gotten underway.

