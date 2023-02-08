trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 

by Alexander Bolton - 02/08/23 10:56 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 02/08/23 10:56 AM ET

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday defended his proposal to sunset all federal legislation after five years and slammed President Biden as “confused” in response to Biden’s claim at the State of the Union address that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

“In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” Scott said in a statement following Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress.  

Scott last year rankled Republicans when he rolled out a 12-point policy agenda that included the sunset proposal, which Democrats promptly began using as ammunition in the midterms.

“This is clearly and obviously an idea aimed at dealing with all the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late,” Scott added, denying Biden’s claim Tuesday evening that Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare.  

Biden said that “instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” eliciting loud boos from GOP lawmakers in the chamber.  

Some House Republicans have floated the idea of reforms to entitlement programs as part of debt ceiling negotiations, though Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others insist cuts aren’t on the table.

Speaking over the raucous response, the president insisted, “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office, I’ll give you a copy — I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.” 

“It is being proposed by individuals. I’m politely not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you,” Biden said.  

That barb infuriated Scott, the former chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who called the claim “a lie” and “a dishonest move … from a very confused president.”  

“I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words,” he declared and pushed back by arguing that Democrats effectively cut Medicare when they gave the federal government power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices in the Inflation Reduction Act.

He says that will lead to less money going to pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs and therapies.

Scott argues that his plan anticipates that Congress would quickly renew popular programs such as Medicare and Social Security — as well as defense programs — before they have a chance to sunset.  

“Does he think I also intend to get rid of the U.S. Navy? Or the Border Patrol? Or air traffic control, maybe? This is the fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would,” Scott said.  

Tags Joe Biden Rick Scott

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  9. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  10. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  11. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  12. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  13. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  14. Watch live: Former Twitter officials testify before House panel on handling of ...
  15. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  16. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  17. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  18. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
Load more

Video

See all Video