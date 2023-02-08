trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/08/23 3:04 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/08/23 3:04 PM ET

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) comments to the first-term lawmaker during an exchange at the State of the Union address last night were not “very Mormon of him.”

“It’s not the first time in history that I’ve been told to shut up and go to the back of the room, especially by people who come from a privileged background,” Santos told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m never gonna shut up and go to the back of the room. I think it’s reprehensible the senator would say such a thing to me. … It wasn’t very Mormon of him.”

Romney, a Mormon, told Santos at President Biden’s address to Congress on Tuesday night that he shouldn’t have been there, slamming him as an “embarrassment.” The exchange between the two was caught on camera as Romney walked down the aisle to his seat at the speech.

“I don’t know the exact words I said. He shouldn’t have been there. Look, he’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there,” Romney told reporters after the speech.

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment,” he added.

Romney’s admonishment of Santos comes as the latter’s early political career has been marred by controversy, disgraced by allegations of lying about his background and questionable financial actions. Santos has admitted to embellishing his resume but has refused calls from both Republicans and Democrats to step down. He is under investigation by both federal and local authorities.

Santos took the time to hit back at Romney over his previous attempts to run for president. In 2012, Romney was the Republican nominee for president. Santos dinged him on Twitter after the State of the Union, saying, “You will NEVER be PRESIDENT!”

Tags George Santos Mitt Romney Mitt Romney State of the Union United States Congress

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  5. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  6. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  7. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  8. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  9. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  10. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  11. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  12. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  13. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  14. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  15. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  16. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  17. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  18. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
Load more

Video

See all Video