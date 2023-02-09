trending:

Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 7:25 AM ET
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was hospitalized Wednesday night after he felt lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Fetterman, who had a stroke during his Senate campaign last year, was admitted to the George Washington Hospital and did “not show evidence of a new stroke,” according to his office.

The statement added that he would be kept overnight for observation and tests.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” his office said.

Fetterman, 53, was elected to his first term as senator last year, defeating Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the Democratic primary last May, and spent much of the following months in recovery. He underwent a procedure days after his stroke to implant a pacemaker and was discharged from the hospital a few days later.

His office said at the time that he was on his way to making a “full recovery.” He returned to the campaign trail for his first event after his stroke last August, where he was met with questions about his health that lasted throughout the campaign.

In an Associated Press profile after his victory, Fetterman was described as having an auditory processing disorder, which can affect a person’s ability to understand speech. Fetterman faced more questions after his only debate with Oz after he stumbled over some words and took pauses when answering questions, a likely result of his problems with auditory processing.

His office said late Wednesday that more information would be provided when it was available.

–Updated at 7:59 a.m.

