Congressional Black Caucus endorses Su to succeed Walsh as labor secretary



The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has endorsed Julie Su to head the Department of Labor, as Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to depart in coming days.

In their endorsement, the CBC touted her accomplishments throughout her legal career. Su, who currently serves has deputy secretary of labor, has been in her position since July 2021.

“Deputy Secretary Su has been an unwavering advocate for workers’ rights since she started her legal career enforcing workplace laws, combatting wage theft, and insuring the health and safety of all workers,” CBC said in a statement.

“Since Deputy Secretary Su’s appointment at the Department of Labor, she has been a trusted partner of the CBC and advocate for underserved communities,” the endorsement continued.

The CBC also noted President Biden’s pledge during his campaign to have the most diverse cabinet in U.S. history, urging his administration to appoint Su to the position of Labor Secretary.

“Today, the CBC urges the Biden-Harris Administration to appoint Deputy Secretary Su as the Secretary of Labor, becoming the first Asian American Cabinet Secretary in the Administration’s cabinet,” the organization wrote.

The CBC’s recommendation follows an endorsement for Su by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC).

CAPAC referred to her as a “stellar, exceptionally qualified candidate” that will deliver results for the Biden administration and further noted that there are no Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (AANHPI) currently in Biden’s cabinet.

“Deputy Secretary Su has dedicated her career to the promotion of workers’ rights and fair labor practices and to advancing equity and opportunities for all workers, including ones from historically underserved communities,” CAPAC said in their statement.

“She would be a stellar, exceptionally qualified candidate to be Secretary of Labor and would deliver results for American workers and the Biden-Harris Administration immediately upon her confirmation,” they added.



Walsh is expected to leave his position within the administration to take on a lead role with the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA), a source confirmed to the Hill.