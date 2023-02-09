trending:

House

DC police arrest suspect in assault of Rep. Angie Craig

by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 8:59 PM ET
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during an event at Capitol in Washington, July 20, 2022. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

D.C. police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man for the assault of Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday night.

Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, allegedly assaulted Craig in the elevator of her apartment building on Thursday morning, police said in a press release. 

Hamlin was reportedly “acting erratic” and “as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance” in the lobby of Craig’s building, before he followed her into the elevator and began doing push-ups, according to an earlier police report.

He then allegedly hit the congresswoman in the chin and grabbed her neck. Craig responded by throwing her hot coffee on Hamlin to defend herself, after which he fled the scene.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” her chief of staff Nick Coe said in a release earlier in the day.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” he added.

