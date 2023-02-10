trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer

by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 8:42 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 8:42 AM ET

An attorney for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said the congressman had a charge for criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 dismissed after he explained bad checks that were written stemmed from a checkbook that was stolen from him, The Associated Press reported Friday

Tiffany Bogosian told the AP that the case against Santos was dropped after the now-congressman said nine bad checks that were used to buy puppies from dog breeders were from a checkbook that was stolen. The total amount spent on the puppies topped $15,000. 

Politico first reported on the case in York County, Pa.

Bogosian told The New York Times that she regrets getting involved in the case and said she thought Santos should have gone to jail, adding, “I wish nothing but bad things for him.” 

The AP reported that the charges came while Santos was heading a group called Friends of Pets United that worked to help sick, abandoned and neglected animals. 

Bogosian said she started counseling Santos on the case in 2020 after an extradition warrant was issued for him. She told a Pennsylvania state trooper in an email that one of Santos’s checkbooks disappeared in 2017 and that Santos immediately called his bank, had the checks canceled and put stop pay orders on the checks. 

She said Santos did not know about the checks being written to dog breeders until after he was charged and said the signatures on the checks were both different from each other and Santos’s signature. 

Politico reported that the charge was expunged on Nov. 24, 2021, but a representative for the York County District Court did not say why it was expunged. 

The Hill has reached out to Santos’s office for comment. 

Santos has previously come under controversy for the handling of money during his time leading the pet group. 

He has denied claims from two veterans who last month said he stole money that was raised for a dog that belonged to one of them that needed to receive cancer treatments in 2016. 

Santos has said that he has rescued many dogs over the years, the AP reported. 

Santos announced last month that he would step back from the two House committee assignments he received amid the scrutiny he has faced. Democrats and some Republicans have called on Santos to resign over the many false claims he made about his background while running for his House seat.

Tags bad checks dog breeders Friends of Pets United George Santos George Santos theft

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  3. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  4. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  5. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  8. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  9. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  10. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  11. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  12. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  13. McConnell says sunsetting Social Security, Medicare is a ‘Rick Scott ...
  14. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
  15. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  16. GAO finds 3 Biden administration officials are in their ‘acting’ positions ...
  17. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  18. House passes resolutions to block DC noncitizen voting bill, criminal code
Load more

Video

See all Video