trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Jeffries says ‘extreme MAGA’ Republicans consider Social Security a Ponzi scheme: ‘Must stop them’

by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 11:26 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/10/23 11:26 AM ET
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) talks during his weekly on-camera press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on Friday that “extreme MAGA” Republicans view Social Security as a “Ponzi scheme,” calling on Democrats to work to protect the program. 

“The Extreme MAGA Republican crowd claims Social Security is a Ponzi scheme. More evidence they want to destroy it. Dems must stop them,” Jeffries tweeted, using an acronym for former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. 

The White House and Democrats have been arguing this week with the GOP over whether Social Security and Medicare are at risk as part of some Republican Congress members’ proposals. 

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden accused some Republicans of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare in exchange for agreeing to vote to raise the debt ceiling. Sunsetting would mean that Congress would need to reauthorize these programs for them to continue. 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said any cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table” in negotiations over the debt limit. 

Biden was referring to a proposal that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) put forward last year in which he called for sunsetting all federal legislation after five years, saying, “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” 

Some Republicans heckled Biden in response to his statement, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) yelling “liar” and others saying “no” or booing. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has distanced himself from Scott’s proposal, saying in an interview on a podcast on Thursday that “it’s clearly the Rick Scott plan, it is not the Republican plan.” 

“And that’s the view of the Speaker of the House as well,” McConnell continued. 

The White House and Scott have gone back and forth the past couple days, with Scott saying his proposals would not cut Social Security and Medicare and the Biden administration accusing him of wanting to be the “national poster-child” for Republican attacks on the programs. 

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said in a CNN interview that Biden’s claims are “not true” and that no Republican has pushed for sunsetting the two programs specifically in exchange for raising the debt limit.

Tags Biden debt ceiling Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries Kevin McCarthy MAGA Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene medicare ponzi scheme Rick Scott social security State of the Union Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
  4. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  5. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  10. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  11. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  12. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  13. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  14. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
  15. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  16. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  17. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  18. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
Load more

Video

See all Video