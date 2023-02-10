Rep. Angie Craig releases new statement on attack: ‘I was very, very lucky’

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) released a new statement on Friday in the wake of the previous day’s assault, noting that she feels “very fortunate” to have escaped the attack with few injuries.

“My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to,” Craig said. “On a serious note, I will say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured — and I’ll have more to say about that soon.”

A man attacked Craig in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, punching her in the chin and grabbing her by the neck, according to an initial police report of the incident.

The congresswoman then threw her hot coffee on the attacker to defend herself, and the assailant fled the scene.

Craig “suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” her chief of staff Nick Coe said Thursday after the attack. The incident does not appear to be politically motivated, Coe noted.

D.C. police arrested and charged 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, for the assault on Thursday night.

“I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night,” Craig said in Friday’s statement.

The congresswoman said she is currently home in Minnesota recovering from the attack and expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of support” she has received.

“I wanted to let everyone know that the outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming,” she said. “From myself, Cheryl and our entire family, thank you.”

Fellow Minnesotan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), touted Craig’s strength in handling the incident on Thursday.

“To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district,” Klobuchar said in a tweet.

“No one messes with Angie,” she quipped.