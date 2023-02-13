trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border

by Mychael Schnell - 02/13/23 12:53 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 02/13/23 12:53 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is leading a congressional delegation to the southern border on Thursday, marking his first visit to the border since winning the gavel last month.

Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Jen Kiggans (Va.) and Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) — all first-term lawmakers — will accompany McCarthy on the trip. The group will be traveling within the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, and they will be briefed and receive an aerial tour from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to McCarthy.

Ciscomani delivered the Republicans’ State of the Union response in Spanish last week.

The trip comes a little more than one month after McCarthy won the Speakership in a 15-ballot election that forced him to give up a number of concessions to shore up support among the party’s right flank, including a floor vote on border legislation.

McCarthy made securing the border a key part of his agenda during the midterm elections, and in the lead-up to the Speaker race. In November, shortly after the midterms, McCarthy traveled to El Paso, Texas, and called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his handling of the southern border — a gesture toward conservative Republicans who had been pushing for impeachment.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) in December said the Border Safety and Security Act would pass in the first two weeks of the new Congress, but it has not yet come to the floor because of disagreements within the party.

The legislation would allow Mayorkas to turn away migrants in an effort to reach “operational control” at the border. Some lawmakers, however, have raised concerns about the limits it would place on asylum.

Some Republicans have been adamant about impeaching Mayorkas. Earlier this month, GOP lawmakers filed a second bill to impeach the secretary. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) called Mayorkas the “chief architect of the migration and drug invasion at our southern border.”

McCarthy has on a number of occasions said he will not use impeachment for political purposes, vowing to launch an inquiry if a reason presents itself. He reiterated that stance last week.

“We will never use impeachment for political reasons. It’s just not going to happen,” McCarthy said during a press conference when asked about a potential timeline for impeachment. “That doesn’t mean if something rises to the level [of] impeachment, we would not do it.”

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security hired a law firm to help respond to a potential impeachment of Mayorkas.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Jen Kiggans Juan Ciscomani Kevin McCarthy Lori Chavez-DeRemer Steve Scalise

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  3. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  4. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  5. Watch live: White House press briefing
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  10. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  11. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  12. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  13. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  14. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  15. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  16. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  17. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  18. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
Load more

Video

See all Video