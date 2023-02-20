trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/20/23 12:02 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/20/23 12:02 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., following the last votes of the week on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) resurrected her calls for a “national divorce” on Monday, arguing that Republican and Democratic states needed to be separated and the federal government needed to shrink, although it is unclear what prompted the thought.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene said on Twitter on Monday. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

It was not the first time that Greene has suggested the idea of a “national divorce.” In late 2021, Greene said voters who brought “ruin” to California shouldn’t be allowed to do the same to a state like Florida.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote on Twitter in December 2021. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

Greene’s renewed call for a national split came after she spent the morning criticizing President Biden for his unannounced trip to Ukraine, arguing that the president was ignoring domestic responsibilities to make his international visit.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day,” Greene said on Twitter. “He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”

In a podcast episode featuring Greene with far-right political strategist Steve Bannon in October 2021, Bannon pushed back against the idea of a “national divorce.”

“It’s something that I’m adamantly obviously opposed to, vehemently,” Bannon said on the podcast, according to Insider. “And I don’t even like some of these commentators starting to talk about it, for the simple reason we control two-thirds of the country.”

Tags Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene republicans Steve Bannon

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  3. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  4. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  5. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  6. Zelensky on Biden visit to Ukraine: ‘Historic. Timely. Brave.’
  7. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  8. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  9. DeSantis lays out timeline for 2024 decision
  10. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  11. How President Biden’s secretive trip to Ukraine came together
  12. White House gave Russia heads-up about Biden’s Ukraine visit for ...
  13. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  14. Catholic Bishop David O’Connell shot to death in California
  15. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  16. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  17. Texas 3rd-grader finds superintendent’s gun in school bathroom, parents voice ...
  18. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
Load more

Video

See all Video