trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’

by Lauren Sforza - 02/20/23 7:48 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/20/23 7:48 PM ET

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce” on Monday, suggesting that it was “unconstitutional.”

“Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie,” Cheney tweeted in response to Greene’s comments.

Cheney’s response comes after Greene once again called for a “national divorce” earlier on Monday, suggesting that Republican and Democratic states should be separated and that the federal government should be downsized.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene said on Monday. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Greene has previously mentioned a “national divorce” in comments made in 2021, and said that Democratic supporters were able to “ruin” California, and they should not be able to follow suit in Florida.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Greene’s comments on a national divorce on Monday came just after she criticized President Biden for visiting Ukraine on an unannounced trip.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late,” she said in a tweet.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Liz Cheney Liz Cheney Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene national divorce

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  2. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  3. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  5. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  6. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
  9. Five takeaways from President Biden’s trip to Ukraine
  10. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  11. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  12. Piers Morgan presses Santos to say ‘I’ve been a terrible liar’
  13. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  14. Fifth person cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say
  15. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  16. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  17. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  18. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
Load more

Video

See all Video