House

Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June

by Julia Shapero - 02/21/23 9:22 AM ET
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)
Greg Nash
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Capitol following the last votes of the day on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will leave Congress in June to take over as the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, his office announced on Tuesday.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Cicilline, who has represented Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District since 2011, will officially step down on June 1. Cicilline’s staff will continue to operate the district’s Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., offices until a new representative is chosen in a special election, his office said.

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” he added.

Updated at 9:33 a.m.

