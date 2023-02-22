trending:

Raskin says he is halfway through his cancer treatment

by Stephen Neukam - 02/22/23 7:00 AM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is halfway through his treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with late last year, he said.

“I’m midway through my treatments here,” Raskin said in a video to supporters who signed a note to him through the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “I’ve done three of six rounds of chemotherapy, and you guys have completely bolstered my courage and my confidence.”

Raskin announced his diagnosis in December, saying his illness was a “serious but curable form of cancer.”

“Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment,” Raskin said in the December statement.

Raskin has continued to work throughout his treatment, and has recently started to don a bandana due to the hair loss from his cancer treatment. Raskin thanked supporters for sending him new headwear.

“I’ve got my own Constitutional preamble bandana,” Raskin said in the video. “I’ve got flag hats. I’ve got people’s own chemo hats that worked for them, from a place called Alexis’ Lemonade Stand. I got some bandanas. So my cup runneth over. And of course, a bunch of people sent me my own true blue Democrat mask.”

Raskin has most recently been at the forefront as the lead impeachment manager in former President Trump’s second impeachment and for his role on the House committee that was investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

“Thank you for everything you said about the January 6 Committee, thank you for everything you said about the impeachment trial,” Raskin finished. “Thank you for everything you said about us hanging tough for democracy and freedom against all the autocrats and all the theocrats and all the plutocrats of the world, from Putin and Moscow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago, all over the world.”

