trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

GOP committee leader tells Walsh to retain records for oversight requests

by Brett Samuels - 02/23/23 9:30 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 02/23/23 9:30 AM ET

The top Republican on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce wrote to outgoing Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Thursday urging him to keep records relevant to the panel’s oversight of his and the department’s activities.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), in a letter first obtained by The Hill, asked that Walsh “retain such materials in a manner that can be easily accessed by DOL staff and future Secretaries of Labor so that they can respond to Committee inquiries.”

Foxx’s committee is seeking a response to requests for more information about Walsh’s visit with striking Kellogg workers in Pennsylvania in October 2021, his search for employment outside of the federal government, and his involvement as vice-chairman of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment.

The congresswoman wrote to Walsh on Jan. 12 seeking communications and documents related to the committee’s oversight activities, seeking information about how the Labor Department planned to respond within two weeks.

Foxx followed up with Walsh on Feb. 16 to “express my deep dissatisfaction with what I can only interpret as your agency’s attempt to frustrate the Committee on Education and the Workforce’s authority to conduct oversight on the Department of Labor (DOL) and demand accountability.”

Her letter comes as Republicans in the House ramp up their investigations into the Biden administration after retaking the majority in last November’s midterm elections.

On Feb. 16, The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) officially announced Walsh would take over as head of the players’ union next month, days after it was reported Walsh would depart the administration.

The NHLPA confirmed that Walsh would serve as the union’s next executive director beginning in mid-March. President Biden confirmed his departure from the cabinet a short time later — and no replacement has been announced thus far.

Before joining the Biden administration, Walsh was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until 2021, and prior to that he had been a member of the Massachusetts State House since 1997.

He has had various union roles throughout his career, including a stint as leader of the Building and Construction Trades Council in Boston.

Tags Biden Biden administration Kellogs strike Labor Department Marty Walsh Marty Walsh NHLPA Virginia Foxx Virginia Foxx

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  2. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  3. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  6. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  7. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  8. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  9. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  10. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  11. Retired general on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to ...
  12. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  13. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  14. Schumer blasts McCarthy for giving Jan. 6 footage to Fox News
  15. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  16. Press: Don’t be fooled: Jim Jordan is no Frank Church  
  17. ‘Forever chemicals’ disrupt key metabolic processes in children and ...
  18. FDA widens advisory on eye products after patients blinded, hospitalized
Load more

Video

See all Video