House

Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine

by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 7:54 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., following the last votes of the week on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday said that she plans to introduce a bill to force an audit of the billions of dollars in aid that the U.S. has sent to Ukraine in its now year-long war with Russia.

“It’s going to force Congress to give the American people an audit,” Greene said in an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday. “And that is exactly what the American people need, an audit of Ukraine, because we have no idea where all this money’s going.”

Greene said she plans to introduce a resolution of inquiry in the House on Friday, which is also the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A resolution of inquiry is a method for the House to request information from the executive branch.

The Georgia Republican noted that she introduced the same resolution in the last Congress and secured complete Republican support. However, the GOP did not have a majority in the House at the time.

“I’m introducing this resolution, and I’m looking forward to seeing my Republican colleagues support it,” Greene said.

She also accused the Biden administration of being “so disconnected with what the American people want that they are literally going to lead us into World War III.”

“There’s not bipartisan support among the American people for fighting a war in Ukraine that does nothing for Americans except force them to pay for it,” Greene added.

According to a Fox News poll released on Thursday, 50 percent of Americans believe the U.S. should support Ukraine “as long as it takes” to win the war against Russia, while 46 percent believe there should be a limited timeframe. 

Republicans in the poll were more likely to say there should be a limit to U.S. support, with 61 percent saying there should be an end in sight. Sixty-six percent of Democrats said aid should continue for the remainder of the war.

House Republicans, including Greene, have previously suggested that they plan to rein in aid to Ukraine. Ahead of the midterm elections in November, Greene promised that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” in a GOP majority.

“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a campaign rally. “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people.”

