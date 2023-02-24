trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees

by Mike Lillis - 02/24/23 6:03 PM ET
by Mike Lillis - 02/24/23 6:03 PM ET
Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) prepares to give remarks after his election on the fourth day of the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is charging ahead with his plan to create a bipartisan House task force designed to lay out ground rules for booting lawmakers from their committee seats, the Speaker’s office confirmed Friday. 

Republicans named to the panel will be Reps. Nancy Mace (S.C.), David Joyce (Ohio), Ken Buck (Colo.) and Tom Cole (Okla.), who chairs the Rules Committee, his office said. 

The plan, first reported Friday by The Washington Post, also has buy-in from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who has reportedly named Democratic Reps. Jim McGovern (Mass.), Derek Kilmer (Wash.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Nikema Williams (Ga.) to the panel. 

McCarthy had vowed to establish such a bipartisan panel after Republicans voted last month to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her past criticisms of Israel.

Separately, McCarthy had also blocked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from sitting on the Intelligence Committee — a move the Speaker was able to accomplish unilaterally because of that panel’s unique nature as a select committee.

Those moves drew howls of protest from Democrats, who accused McCarthy of abusing his powers, and even some Republicans had balked at the idea, saying the majority party should not have veto authority over the committee assignments of the minority.

In response to the criticisms, McCarthy said he would form a bipartisan panel to establish guidelines for removing lawmakers from their committee seats. 

The contentious debate over committee assignments began in 2021, when the Democratic majority removed a pair of Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) — from their committee seats for endorsing violence against Democratic colleagues. 

McCarthy’s decision to remove Omar, and block Schiff and Swalwell, was widely seen as a direct response to the Greene and Gosar evictions, though he laid out various reasons for the move.

Tags Hakeem Jeffries Ilhan Omar Kevin McCarthy Tom Cole

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  6. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  9. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  10. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  11. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  12. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  13. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  14. Republicans request documents from Biden's Supreme Court commission
  15. War in Ukraine: Five common questions about Russia’s year-old invasion
  16. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  17. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  18. Federal judge denies news organizations’ request to unseal Trump Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video