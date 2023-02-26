trending:

House

Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion

by Lauren Sforza - 02/26/23 9:24 PM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Seth Molten (D-Mass.) said on Sunday that he was “not entirely surprised” by the Energy Department’s reported determination that a lab leak likely caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not entirely surprised,” Moulton told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday. “The Chinese have mishandled COVID at every step of the way, are trying to sweep it under the rug, trying to try a strategy of zero covid that utterly failed. And tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of Chinese are dead as a result of the mismanagement of this pandemic by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“For it to come out that the whole thing started because of mismanagement, I mean, look, we need to see whether this is true, but if it is, I don’t find it surprising at all,” Moulton added.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported on Sunday that the Energy Department determined with “low confidence” that a laboratory leak sparked the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI determined last year with “moderate confidence” that the pandemic was caused by a laboratory leak, but The Journal noted that four other agencies and the National Intelligence Council believe the virus was caused by natural transmission. The Journal also added that two other agencies, including the CIA, are undecided in what caused the pandemic.

Republicans rushed to call for urgent action against China on Sunday in response to the reports, saying that the Chinese Communist Party needs to be held accountable.

However, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the intelligence community has not yet come up with a “definitive answer” on the question. 

