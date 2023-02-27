Congressional Equality Caucus introduces legislation to celebrate Black LGBTQ+ leaders

The Congressional Equality Caucus has introduced a resolution to celebrate the contributions of Black LGBTQ+ leaders during Black History Month.

The resolution acknowledges February as an “important time” to honor the “remarkable and unique” contributions of Black Americans like Bayard Rustin, James Baldwin, Marsha P. Johnson, and others.

“For generations, we have seen the erasure of Black LGBTQI+ Americans from our history, despite all of the rich and impactful contributions these individuals have made to our culture, society, and the advancement of civil rights” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), vice chair and founding member of the caucus. “Even today, the work of Black LGBTQI+ leaders is regularly not given the credit or recognition it deserves.”

The resolution, orignially introduced in February 2021, has 32 cosponsors and lists the names of both historic and contemporary LGBTQ+ Black leaders and activists.

Those named include Alvin Ailey, famed dancer and choreographer; Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, two of the three founders of Black Lives Matter; Andrea Jenkins, the first openly transgender woman elected to public office; Lori Lightfoot, the first openly LGBTQ+ person and first Black woman elected mayor of Chicago; Karine Jean-Pierre, first openly LGBTQ+ person and first Black woman to serve as White House Press Secretary; acclaimed writer Audre Lorde; and more.

But while many of these leaders are known, the resolution states, others who have “enriched” the nation have gone unseen and unrecognized.

“Black LGBTQ+ Americans have made countless and indelible contributions to our society that have enriched our lives, informed our history, and enhanced our culture across many industries and institutions,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), co-chair of the caucus and the first openly gay Afro-Latino to serve in Congress.

“But too often, their stories and their legacies are erased or ignored and many people remain aware of the impact Black LGBTQ+ individuals have had on our country,” Torres added. “I’m proud to again cosponsor this resolution that seeks to uplift and honor the voices and talents of Black LGBTQ+ Americans, providing them with recognition they deserve.”

But, the resolution added, these leaders have also “experienced the compounding impacts of racism and anti- LGBTQI+ bias and hatred, but nonetheless continued to fight for justice and equity,” making it important to recognize the Black LGBTQ+ leaders both known and unknown.

Attention to Black LGBTQ+ leaders and activists has come under scrutiny in recent months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) argued an advanced placement African American studies course should not be teaching Black Queer studies.

“Black history is American history and that includes Black LGBTQI+ history,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), chair of the caucus.

Equality California, the largest statewide LGBT organization in the United States, has endorsed the resolution.

In a statement, Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang said Black Americans have been “integral” in advancing civil rights at the intersection of race, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“From Bayard Rustin standing at the side of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington to Marsha P. Johnson taking a stand for dignity and respect at the Stonewall uprising to James Baldwin elucidating so beautifully both the pain and exquisite joy of his shared communities — the history of Black contributions to the LGBTQ+ experience is a rich and fruitful one and continues to this day,” said Hoang.