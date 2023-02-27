trending:

House

Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery for cancer

by Lauren Sforza - 02/27/23 10:09 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 21, 2019.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) revealed that he underwent surgery on Monday to remove cancerous tumors that he says he was diagnosed with last summer.

“Today, I successfully underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors after a series of tests,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

He said in the statement that his prognosis is “good” and that he will be spending the next few weeks at home in Texas to recover before going back to Washington.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support,” Castro said.

Castro’s twin brother, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, tweeted out a statement on Monday, saying that his brother is “recovering well.”

“We’re so grateful for the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at @MDAndersonNews who have given @JoaquinCastrotx excellent treatment. He’s recovering well and looks forward to getting home soon. I’m looking forward to him beating me on the tennis courts again soon!” Julian Castro said on Twitter.

