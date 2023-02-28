trending:

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

by Julia Shapero - 02/28/23 7:39 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen during the fourth ballot for Speaker on the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

“I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” Greene said.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore,” she added. “Our country is gone.”

Greene did not provide details in the tweet regarding where the alleged incident took place or if police responded. The Hill has reached out to her office for comment.

Greene stirred up a political firestorm last week when she once again called for a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic states. 

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene tweeted at the time. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

She made similar comments about a “National Divorce scenario” in December, 2021, when she suggested that “Democrat voters and big donors” had brought “ruin” to California and shouldn’t be allowed to move to Florida without a “cooling off period.”

Greene has previously faced threats while serving in Congress.

A New York man pleaded guilty earlier this month to sending Greene several threatening voicemails last March, in which he said he was going to cause her “physical harm” and threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.”

–Updated at 8:16 a.m.

