McCarthy says he would have ‘difficulty’ backing Santos for reelection

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he would have “difficulty” supporting Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) if he runs for reelection, as the freshman congressman draws scrutiny amid questions about his finances and background.

“I think we’d have to see the election. I’d probably have a little difficulty doing that,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday when asked if he would support Santos should he run again.

Santos — who is roughly two months into his two-year term representing New York’s third congressional district — has not yet indicated if he will run for reelection in 2024. According to CNN, the congressman initially signaled to Republicans that he would not seek a second term, but then changed his tone and said he is considering another bid.

A deadline to answer that question, however, is nearing.

Earlier this month, the Federal Elections Commission sent a letter to the congressman asking if he plans to run for reelection in 2024. It came after his campaign reported tens of thousands of dollars worth of contributions and expenditures in the time period following the November election.

The agency requested that he respond by March 14. The Hill reached out to Santos for comment on McCarthy’s remarks.

In his short time in Congress, Santos has found himself at the center of a growing controversy as more and more questions emerge regarding his background and financial disclosure forms.

In December, before being sworn into the House, Santos admitted to embellishing parts of his resume — specifically claims about his work history and education. He is also facing questions about statements he made regarding his religion, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and an assassination attempt against him. A number of entities have received formal complaints about Santos or are said to be looking into him.

Earlier this month, Santos told television host Piers Morgan in an interview that he did not think people would discover his resume fabrications because he “got away with” making the same falsehoods when he unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020.

The congressman has received bipartisan calls to resign amid the mounting scrutiny. One name not on that list, however, is McCarthy, who has consistently deferred to the House Ethics Committee when asked about disciplinary action against Santos.

The congressman did, however, step down from his committee assignments after meeting with McCarthy the day before.

Asked on Tuesday if he had changed his view on the freshman lawmaker, McCarthy emphasized the importance of due process before pointing to the Ethics Committee.

“I’ve always said from the very beginning, Ethics will get together, I think Ethics is gonna look into the situation. If something arises to that point, there’s consequences for actions that you take,” McCarthy said.

The congressional panel — which has received two complaints regarding Santos — is expected to launch an investigation into the congressman.

Despite the controversy brewing around him, Santos has been adamant that he will serve out his term.

“Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “I will continue to work for #NY03 and no amount of Twitter trolling will stop me. I’m looking forward to getting what needs to be done, DONE!”

