trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off fabrications if convicted

by Mychael Schnell - 02/28/23 8:43 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 02/28/23 8:43 PM ET
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen outside of his office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

A House Republican is eyeing legislation that would prevent Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from profiting off his fabrications if he is convicted of an offense involving financial or campaign finance fraud, intensifying his opposition to Santos amid the embattled congressman’s growing controversy.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) — who was the first House Republican to call on Santos to resign amid questions about his biography and finances — is circulating a bill and a resolution that bear some differences but would both prohibit members of the House found guilty of an offense “involving financial or campaign finance fraud from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances or expressive or creative works.”

The bill, titled the “No Fortune for Fraud Act,” would create a law prohibiting House lawmakers convicted of such offenses from profiting off their fabrications, while the resolution, titled the “No Fame for Fraud Resolution,” would amend House rules to make such a regulation for those who are indicted, according to copies of the legislation obtained by The Hill.

The measures do not specifically mention Santos, but asked Tuesday if they are meant to target the New York Republican, D’Esposito told The Hill, “it’s one of those things that if the shoe fits, wear it; in his case, even if the shoe doesn’t fit he still wears it.”

Additionally, a Republican with direct knowledge of the move told Politico — which first reported on the measures — that the legislation was triggered by Santos.

Santos has not been convicted of any offenses, but a number of entities have received formal complaints about the congressman or are said to be looking into him amid questions about his finances. Outlets reported in December that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York was looking into Santos’s finances and financial disclosures, and the House Ethics Committee has received a complaint about the congressman that accused him of failing to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports.

The New York Republican told Axios on Tuesday that he has not “been convicted of any crime.”

Santos has drawn significant scrutiny since being elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District amid questions about his background and finances.

The freshman lawmaker has admitted to embellishing parts of his work history and falsely claiming that he graduated from college. Questionable aspects of his financial disclosure reports are further fueling the controversy surrounding him.

Lawmakers from both parties have called on Santos to resign. Two of those Republicans — Reps. Marc Molinaro (N.Y.) and Nick Lalota (N.Y.), both of whom are freshman — are co-sponsoring D’Esposito’s bill, according to Axios.

Despite that mounting pressure, however, the New York Republican has vowed to remain in Congress.

“Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “I will continue to work for #NY03 and no amount of Twitter trolling will stop me. I’m looking forward to getting what needs to be done, DONE!”

Tags Anthony D'Esposito George Santos

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. New poll shows Lightfoot in third place in Chicago mayoral race
  3. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  4. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  5. FBI director says origin of COVID-19 pandemic ‘most likely’ a lab ...
  6. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  7. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  8. Senate Intel leaders say Gang of Eight briefing on classified documents ‘left ...
  9. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  10. Vallas advances in Chicago mayor’s race
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  12. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  13. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  14. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  15. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  16. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  17. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  18. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
Load more

Video

See all Video