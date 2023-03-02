trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Rep. Angie Craig says attack showed ‘intersection’ of mental health, homelessness

by Lauren Sforza - 03/02/23 8:22 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/02/23 8:22 AM ET
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta,
In this June 24, 2020, photo, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), who was attacked in an elevator last month, said that the incident demonstrated the “intersection” of mental health and homelessness, not political motivation.

“It’s such an intersection right of homelessness and mental illness and addiction and public safety,” Craig told “The Politico Show“, speaking of the attack.

Craig was attacked by a 26-year-old man in the elevator of her apartment building on Feb. 9, who punched her in the chin and grabbed her neck. Craig was able to defend herself by throwing hot coffee on the attacker, who then fled the scene before being arrested in the assault later that day.

Her office said that the attack did not seem to be politically motivated.

Craig’s office criticized Fox News after the lawmaker said she received vulgar and threatening messages following the incident. Some of the messages mentioned a segment on “The Five,” where co-host Geraldo Rivera said Craig was “very brave, heroic, almost,” before adding that some critics had connected the lawmaker to the defund the police movement. 

In response to that segment, Craig’s office reiterated that she was not supportive of defunding the police. She told Politico that she is focused on finding a “balance” for social justice initiatives in the wake of the attack.

“I think there’s a lot that we ignore as a country or that we revert to our either progressive or conservative talking points and there’s got to be some progress in the middle that might save one life,” she told Politico.

Tags Angie Craig Angie Craig Angie Craig attack Geraldo Rivera Politico

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  2. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  3. Democrats plot effort to counter Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 narrative
  4. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  5. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  6. The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime
  7. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  8. Judge says Starbucks committed ‘egregious and widespread’ labor violations ...
  9. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  10. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  11. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  12. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  13. School culture wars fuel top House GOP bill 
  14. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  15. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  16. Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
  17. Why Michigan Republicans are fretting about 2024
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters send Democrats stern warnings on crime
Load more

Video

See all Video