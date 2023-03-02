Bowman, Donalds hold impromptu 2024 debate over Biden, Trump and DeSantis

Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) were caught on the steps of Capitol Hill Wednesday having a spirited debate over who the best 2024 presidential candidates could be.

“It’s cool to have two people from my state be president, I don’t know about New York, though. That’s all I’m gonna say,” Donalds says at the beginning of an argument caught on video outside the Capitol.

“Who in your state could be president?” Bowman quickly clapped back.

“DeSantis? Bull—-. Come on man. DeSantis doesn’t have a shot, he’s a white nationalist. He’s anti-gay, he’s anti-woman, he’s anti-Black. There’s no way he could be president.”

Donalds immediately told Bowman to “stop that” and that DeSantis was not any of those things.

Bowman then asked Donalds who was the second Floridian he thought could be president.

“That’s Trump and Ron,” replied Donalds, referring to the former president and longtime New Yorker who now resides most of the year in Florida.

“So Trump claims Florida now, not New York?” Bowman asked, with some incredulity. “Bye, Felicia. Both those dudes going to get crushed.”

“By who? The man at 1600? Oh, please,” said Donalds, referring to President Biden and the White House’s 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. address.

“Biden passed three bipartisan pieces of legislation after an insurrection, during a global pandemic opened back up the schools, killing the game! DeSantis ain’t even — Biden will wipe the floor with DeSantis,” Bowman said.

But Donalds brushed Bowman off, asking, “In what world? Bizzaroland?” He added that he could list DeSantis’s successes too if given the time.

The back-and-forth between the two was a courteous exchange, with both lawmakers smiling and laughing with and at one another.

The friendly debate ended with Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) coming up and putting his arms around the two men.

“Here’s some handsome Black men!” Carson said as Donalds and Bowman both laughed.

Though Trump has announced his campaign for the White House, DeSantis has not yet said if he will enter the race.

Biden is widely expected to run for reelection.