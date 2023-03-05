Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who was a White House doctor during the Obama and Trump administrations, jabbed President Biden on Sunday when asked about his cancerous lesion removal earlier this week.

“He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found. But this is just another effort from his physician and from his medical team to distract,” Jackson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Jackson added that the White House has shared “useless information” about Biden’s health, such as his cholesterol.

“All we care about in this country with regards to President Biden — 80 years old, who’s got some obvious cognitive issues — is a cognitive assessment of some sort,” he said on Sunday.

“We want something on the record to prove to us he’s cognitively capable of doing this job, and it’s almost a moot point at this stage, because we all know he’s not.”

Biden had a basal cell carcinoma lesion removed from his chest last month. His physician said on Friday that all of the cancerous tissue was removed and that no further treatment was required.

Jackson has previously called on Biden to take a cognitive test. He said in 2020 that based on Biden’s speeches, he was “convinced that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability to serve as our commander in chief and head of state.”

Jackson was the subject of ridicule as former President Trump’s doctor in 2018, when he said that despite Trump’s reported diet of fast food, he had “excellent” cardiac health, earned a perfect score on a cognitive test and weighed just below what is deemed as “obese.”

The physician has also spread misleading information about COVID-19, saying in 2021 that the omicron variant of the virus was a ruse from Democrats to alter the midterm elections.

Jackson was elected to his first term in the House in 2020 after he retired from the military in 2019.

Biden has responded to criticism of his age and mental acuity by telling the public to watch his actions as president, though he said in a recent interview that questions about his age were “totally legitimate.”

“It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age,” he told ABC’s David Muir. “It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, ‘Watch me.’ “