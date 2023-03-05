Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Sunday that she will be introducing a resolution to declare Antifa as a terrorist organization on Tuesday, after blaming the group for protests at a police training facility in Atlanta.

“Antifa are domestic terrorists and I’m introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday,” she tweeted on Sunday.

A progressive group called “Stop Cop City” has been protesting against the new training facility being built in the wooded parts of Atlanta since plans for it were announced, arguing it will promote the militarization of the police and may result in environmental concerns.

Fox 5 reported Sunday that the facility was on lockdown after at least one construction vehicle was set on fire amid the latest protests on Sunday.

Greene blamed the far-left organization Antifa for the incident on Twitter, though she did not offer any evidence that Antifa was behind the protests on Sunday.

“This is domestic terrorism. It was planned for weeks and announced on social media. Antifa are self proclaimed communists and consistently organize to attack our government over and over again. They should be taken seriously and not tolerated anymore,” she tweeted.

In January, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) issued a state of emergency after peaceful protests broke out in response to a police shooting of an activist during an operation to clear out the construction site for the facility.

Greene’s resolution would not be the first of its kind. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced a resolution in 2021 to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, but the resolution did not get any traction in the Democrat-controlled House.