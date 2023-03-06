trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Montana Republican says he was unaware he was taking photo with neo-Nazis

by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 8:27 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 8:27 PM ET
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) nominates Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) for Speaker during the ninth ballot on the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mon.) posed for a picture with members of the far-right neo-Nazi movement last week, but he says he did not know who the individuals were at the time.

A photo taken March 1 in front of the Capitol shows Rosendale posing with Ryan Sanchez, who was part of a white supremacist group, and Greyson Arnold, a pro-Nazi podcaster and blogger who was at the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The photo gained traction on social media, causing the lawmaker to speak out.

“I absolutely condemn and have zero tolerance for hate groups, hate speech, and violence. I did not take a meeting with these individuals,” Rosendale said in an email to The Billings Gazette. “I was asked for a photo while walking between hearings, accommodating as I do for all photo requests, and was not aware of the individuals’ identity or affiliation with these hate groups that stand in stark contrast to my personal beliefs.”

Rosendale has faced scrutiny in the past for his connections to fringe groups on the right.

In 2014, a photo was taken of him speaking at an Oath Keepers rally in Montana. The leader of that group, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted last year of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Capitol riot; he has yet to be sentenced. 

Rosendale voted to oppose the certification of election results from a number of states, amid pressure from then-President Trump to overturn the 2020 election because of baseless claims that the contest was stolen from him.

Tags far right groups Matt Rosendale Matt Rosendale Neo nazi

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  6. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  7. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  8. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  9. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  10. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  11. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  12. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
  15. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
  16. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  17. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  18. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
Load more

Video

See all Video