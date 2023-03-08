trending:

House

House Republicans highlight Democrats’ votes on DC crime bill in new ad campaign

by Lauren Sforza - 03/08/23 10:11 AM ET
The suns begins to set on the Capitol building after the sixth failed vote to elect a Speaker of the House and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Republicans launched a new ad blitz on Wednesday to highlight some Democrats’ votes on the Washington, D.C. crime bill that has caused a riff within the party.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Wednesday that the new ad campaign will target 15 House Democrats — including Reps. Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Steven Horsford (Nev.) and Susan Wild (Pa.) — who voted against the GOP-led resolution of disapproval that would block the implementation of the law.

President Biden said on Thursday that he would not veto the Republican-backed resolution, a move that provoked outrage from House Democrats who voted against it to show support for D.C.’s “home rule.”

“Murderers given reduced sentences. Carjackers given slaps on the wrist by pandering politicians. Not just the DC City Council,” the ad campaign begins. “173 House Democrats voted for reduced sentences for violent crimes. So crazy even President Biden won’t support the anarchy.”

“What’s next? Defund the police,” it continued.

In an ad targeting Spanberger directly, the narrator concludes with, “Tell Abigail Spanberger to keep Virginia families safe.”

If implemented, the new D.C. crime bill would eliminate most mandatory sentences and lower penalties for a number of violent offenses, including carjackings and robberies. It would also expand the requirement for jury trials in most misdemeanor cases.

The D.C. City Council passed the bill in January, but it was vetoed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D). The council then voted to override the veto with a 12-1 vote, leaving the bill up to Congress.

If Biden were to veto the bill, Republicans would decry that the president was soft on crime.

The bill, which was backed by 31 House Democrats, is set to be voted on in the Senate on Wednesday, where it will likely pass with bipartisan support.

