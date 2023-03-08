trending:

House

Liz Cheney on potential House GOP-led Jan. 6 probes: ‘Bring it on’

by Julia Mueller - 03/08/23 2:00 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was on the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, weighed in on and welcomed potential plans by House Republicans to investigate Jan. 6 for themselves now that they control the lower chamber. 

“If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year,” Cheney said on Twitter.

“But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence,” the former lawmaker added. 

Cheney was vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 panel during Congress’s last legislative session, which concluded with criminal referrals against former President Trump, recommending the Department of Justice investigate him for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the country, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Republicans expressed ahead of November’s midterm elections their intent to conduct their own Jan. 6 probes if they gained control of the House. The GOP failed to take the Senate, but secured the lower chamber and is reportedly mulling new probes into the incident and the Democrat-led panel in which Cheney participated. 

Renewed talk of potential new GOP probes comes after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) controversially gave access to thousands of hours of video footage from Jan. 6 to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

An outspoken critic of Trump, Cheney was ousted from her House seat during last year’s midterm cycle, defeated in Wyoming’s GOP primary by a Trump-backed challenger. She was one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riots and drew the ire of the former president for her stance.

