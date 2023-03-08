Majorities of both parties reject Greene’s ‘national divorce’: poll

Majorities of Americans in both parties said they disagree with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) recent call for a “national divorce” between Republican- and Democratic-led states, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans in the Economist-YouGov poll said they strongly or somewhat disagree with Greene’s statement.

A majority on both sides of the aisle also said they would vote against a referendum to secede in their own state, with 67 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of Republicans saying as much.

However, Americans in the poll were split on whether states have a right to secede. The largest portion — 43 percent — said states do not have a right to secede from the union, while 31 percent said they do and 25 percent said they were unsure.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say that states have a right to secede, 38 percent to 22 percent, the poll found.

Greene called for a “national divorce” in a tweet last month in order to “separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she said in the tweet.

This is not the first time the Georgia congresswoman has called for a “national divorce.” In a December 2021 tweet, Greene suggested that Democratic voters and donors resulted in the “ruin” of California and need a “cooling off period” before they can move to Florida.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” she said. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

The Economist-YouGov poll was conducted March 4-7 with 1,500 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.