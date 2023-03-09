trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Ocasio-Cortez: East Palestine a ‘potential crime scene’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 1:46 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 1:46 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is seen during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to discuss fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the site of the devastating train derailment in Ohio is a “potential crime scene,” blasting House Republicans for not holding a hearing on the incident.

“This committee needs to hold a hearing on the derailment in East Palestine,” the New York Democrat said during a House Oversight and Accountability hearing Thursday, as the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee grilled the CEO of Norfolk Southern. “This is not just a disaster site. It is a potential crime scene.”

The federal government continues to deal with the fallout of the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, which sparked an environmental and public health disaster.

Ocasio-Cortez said Norfolk Southern should not be allowed to directly participate in the cleanup efforts.

“We don’t let folks return to the scene of a crime,” she said. “And we’ve been letting that — potentially, potentially — for almost a month now.”

While federal investigators have opened a probe into the company’s safety measures and culture, Pennsylvania has said it is investigating whether criminal charges could be filed in the crash in Ohio.

Ocasio-Cortez’s plea for a hearing on the derailment came during an Oversight panel into the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, part of the GOP promise to hold rigorous oversight of the Biden administration in the party’s new House majority. 

While federal and state officials have said that the air quality in the village of East Palestine is safe, residents have continued to report medical issues including headaches and respiratory difficulties.

Ocasio-Cortez implored Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to organize a hearing on the incident quickly.

“This cannot be a political food fight,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Evidence is evaporating and people are getting sick… it’s not even partisan, because in my view… both parties are failing in this moment to address the needs of people.”

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC East Palestine James Comer Norfolk Southern train derailment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  2. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  3. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  4. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  5. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  6. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  7. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  8. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  9. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  10. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  11. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  12. Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama as CEO testifies in Congress
  13. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  14. YETI coolers recalled over injury risk
  15. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  16. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  17. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video