These 9 House Democrats voted to overturn a Biden administration water regulation

by Mychael Schnell - 03/09/23 8:21 PM ET
Nine House Democrats broke from the party on Thursday to overturn a Biden administration water regulation, siding with most Republicans on the disapproval resolution.

The measure, which passed in a 227-198 vote, seeks to terminate the Biden administration rule that determines which waters must abide by federal regulations as part of the Waters of the United States.

The Biden administration — when compared to the Trump administration — has a broader outlook on which bodies of water should be protected. In a floor lookout this week, the office of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said the administration’s rule “expands the federal government’s regulatory power and places the burden on small businesses, farmers, local communities, manufacturers, and private property owners.”

The vote was largely along party lines with a few exceptions. One Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), opposed the measure, and nine Democrats supported it: Reps. Sanford Bishop (Ga.), Jim Costa (Calif.), Angie Craig (Minn.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Jimmy Panetta (Calif.) and David Scott (Ga.).

The office of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) urged members of the caucus to vote “no.”

In a statement following the vote, Davis said he supported the resolution to “side with the farmers and agricultural communities of eastern North Carolina.”

“Let me be clear: clean water is important to all – farmers and our agricultural communities depend on it for their livelihoods. What I cannot support is a rule that creates uncertainty for our farmers,” he added.

The Hill reached out to the other lawmakers for comment.

The resolution to overturn the administration’s water resolution now moves to the Senate, though it is unclear if it will clear that chamber.

A spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told The Hill that the senator will vote in support of the resolution, and Rep. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he is undecided. The resolution needs a simple majority to pass.

Even if the measure does pass the Senate, however, President Biden is expected to veto it.

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the Office of Management and Budget said “If Congress were to pass H.J. Res. 27, the President would veto it.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

