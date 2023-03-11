trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store firearms at offices

by Jared Gans - 03/11/23 4:08 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/11/23 4:08 PM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) introduced a bill Friday to allow congressional employees who can legally own firearms to carry them to and from House buildings for protection and store them in the Capitol while at work. 

A release from Steube’s office states that the bill would require Capitol Police to install and operate storage lockers at the pedestrian entrances to each House office building for the firearms’ “safe storage.” 

“My bill is simple: any employee who is lawfully permitted to carry a firearm, stun gun, or self-defense spray will be able to bring those weapons on their commute to a House Office Building and safely store the weapon until they are ready to depart the building,” Steube said in the release. 

The release notes that many House employees commute to and from their offices by walking and claims that “many” of them have been victims of violent crime happening across Washington, D.C. 

It states people in D.C. can use certain weapons, including self-defense sprays, stun guns and concealed firearms, for self-defense, but D.C. and federal law prevent people from carrying them inside federal buildings. 

Steube’s office said the congressman’s proposal comes after the House voted to block a D.C. law that would revise its century-old criminal code from going into effect. 

The D.C. Home Rule Act allows Congress to pass a disapproval resolution to prevent a D.C. law from going into effect if majorities of both houses agree and the president signs it. 

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the resolution on Wednesday by a vote of 81-14. The bill is headed to President Biden, who is expected to sign it. 

Republicans and some Democrats criticized the bill for provisions that would lower penalties for some crimes like carjackings and robberies. Biden mentioned the carjackings provision as part of his reasoning in supporting the bill. 

Steube slammed D.C. for its “total lawlessness” in the release. 

Data from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department shows violent crime dropped by about 7 percent from 2021 to 2022, while homicides dropped by 10 percent in that time. But the city recorded more than 200 homicides in each of the past two years. 

U.S. News and World Report found that D.C.’s violent crime rate and property crime rate were lower than the national rate in 2020.

Tags Biden Capitol Police congressional employees D.C. crime bill D.C. criminal code disapproval resolution Greg Steube Greg Steube Home Rule Act self-defense Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  3. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  4. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  5. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  6. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  7. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  10. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  11. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  12. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  13. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  14. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  15. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  16. Republicans race to outdo each other on education
  17. Seventeen seconds that could spell the end of international intellectual ...
  18. What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip
Load more

Video

See all Video